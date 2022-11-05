Irma Gonzalez announces her endorsements

She is running for a second term.

Information provided by Irma Gonzalez, Gavilan College Board of Trustee District 7

Irma Gonzalez, who is running for re-election for the Gavilan College Board of Trustee District 7, announced her endorsements.

“I am extremely grateful for the support that I have received from our local trusted community leaders who reside in our county and in Trustee Area #7 of Gavilan College of which I serve,” Gonzalez said. “These endorsements are from leaders who know my commitment to the students of Gavilan College and to their continued success.”

She said the construction of the San Benito County campus is her main priority.

“My mission, as your community college trustee, is to ensure that our students gain the knowledge and background necessary to compete in today’s economy, right here, locally, in San Benito County,” Gonzalez said. “The successful passage of the Measure X Bond has assured the construction of our San Benito County Gavilan Campus. I am happy to announce our plans are to break ground by December 2022.”

Steven Kinsella, former Gavilan College president/superintendent said, “Only San Benito Trustee Irma Gonzalez has critically reviewed Gavilan’s management of public resources. She is the only trustee that has demanded accountability and transparency and the first Trustee to ask that the Fiscal Crisis Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) be called to step in when others would not. She has been the only Trustee to raise public awareness and attempt to increase public oversight of the college. It is not only her fiscal expertise, but her institutional knowledge that sets her apart from her competition. Her commitment to our students and community is unquestionable and her dedication to excellence is unparalleled.”

Other endorsements include:

Eric Taylor, Sheriff San Benito County

Bob Tiffany, San Benito County Supervisor Dist. 4

Fernando Gonzalez, Businessman, Chair Community Foundation of San Benito County

Tom Slavich, San Benito County Assessor

Jim Gillio, President San Benito County Business Council-Former Supervisor Dist. 4

Margie Barrios, Businesswoman, Former San Bento County Supervisor Dist. 1

Roxy Montana, President California Grand Jurors’ Association – San Benito Chapter and 6th term former Foreman San Benito County Civil Grand

Anthony Botelho, Former San Benito County Supervisor Dist. 2

Bea Gonzales, San Benito County Supervisor Dist. 5

Mike Graves Former San Benito County Supervisor

John Freeman, San Juan Bautista City Councilmember

Reuben Garza, Former City of San Juan Bautista Planning Commissioner

Valerie Egland, Artist and Community Activist

Alfonso Casteneda, Founder of Doña Esther Restaurant

Sonny Flores, San Benito County Water District Board

Jose and Rachel Villalpando, CEO Villa & Sons Builder Services, Inc.

Ruben and Alicia Rodriguez, President A & R Doors

Lupe Castaneda, Musician and Vocalist

Robert Gibson, San Benito County Planning Commissioner

Mary Lou Andrade, San Benito County Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator (retired)

South Bay Labor Council AFL-CIO Representing 101 unions and more than 100,000 union members in Santa Clara and San Benito counties.