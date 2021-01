Jan. 6 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Eighty three new cases reported, 4,035 people have tested positive, 593 are active patients, 3,408 have recovered and 34 have died; the county’s current positivity rate is 15.4%; the San Joaquin Valley Region’s ICU availability is 0%.

As a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County.

As of 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 6, 4,035 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Five hundred ninety three are active patients, 3,408 have recovered and 34 have died, with the latest deaths reported Jan. 4. The county’s current positivity rate is 15.4%. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The San Joaquin Valley Region’s ICU availability is 0%. For more information on this and the regional stay-at-home order, visit the state webpage on COVID-19 restrictions.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital currently has no ICU beds available. Monterey County hospitals have a combined number of 32 ICU beds open and Santa Clara County hospitals have 37 with one of those beds in St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy. For more information visit COVID-19 Hospitals Dashboard.

From The State of California through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Health and Human Services Agency:

“…today announced the deployment of an additional 49 medical personnel to healthcare facilities statewide. In total, nearly 1,500 medical personnel have been deployed to assist in the COVID-19 response efforts.

These deployments are part of an ongoing effort by the state to relieve stress on the medical care system during the current surge in cases and hospitalizations. These personnel are helping to ensure necessary healthcare staffing for hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities because of COVID-19.

Similar to other lines of effort to support the healthcare system including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Alternate Care Sites, this increased staffing is another tool in the State of California’s multi-pronged approach to enhance and complement work of our hospital systems and local government.”

San Joaquin Valley Region has beds available at Fresno Convention Center and Porterville Developmental Center. See here for more details.

California’s Vaccine Advisory Committee is meeting today. The meeting is in session at time of publication.

They did say that California does not plan to cut the two dose vaccines to one dose as other countries are doing as the science does not back the efficacy of one dose.

BenitoLink will bring you more from this committee Jan. 7-8.

California vaccine information can be found here.

California distribution recommendations can be seen here.

California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Application Closing Extended:

The application closing date has been extended to Jan. 13 for the recently announced California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant. $475 million of funding administered by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate will be distributed in two rounds for small business relief. The applicant’s small business must meet the eligibility requirements as outlined in the grant. Once the application window closes, an appointed committee will score each application. Distribution based on program priority factors, including the COVID health and safety restrictions following California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, local county status, and the new regional stay-at-home order, can be found through the following link https://covid19.ca.gov/safereconomy/. To apply and get additional information, visit: https://careliefgrant.com/

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

