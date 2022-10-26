Jose Martinez-Saldana announces his endorsements

Information provided by Jose Martinez-Saldana
Jose Martinez-Saldana, Gavilan Board of Trustees District 7 candidate, announced the following endorsements.
Richard Ybarra said, “Jose’s background is obviously one that has exceptionally prepared him for this office. Jose Martinez-Saldana is exceptionally qualified to serve on the Gavilan Community College Board. In the many years I and my Chavez family have spent working in San Benito and Santa Clara Counties in business, education, community groups and farmworker communities, Jose is one of the best prepared individuals I have encountered. His background starting in the fields with his parents, his achievements at all levels of education and community service, including direct community college experiences, and lifelong pursuit of advanced studies, plus the extraordinary passion he brings to every endeavor, combine to make Jose an excellent candidate who will hit the ground running and who will add value to thousands of lives for many decades ahead.”
Endorsements from community leaders:
Dolores Huerta – Civil Rights Leader & Co-Founder of the United Farm Workers Union
Simon Salinas – Former State Assemblymember
Mickie Luna – Former Hollister City Councilmember
Victor C. Gomez – Retired Hollister Mayor
Cesar Flores – San Juan Bautista Mayor Pro Tem
Mary Edge – San Juan Bautista Councilmember
Joe Coto – Former State Assemblymember
Jim Beall – Former State Senator
Maria Cid – Business Owner
Eddy Navarro – President of Navarro Consulting
Pete Carrillo – President of Silicon Valley Advisors
Juan J. Guevara – Police Officer & Hollister Resident
Ana Ventura Phares – Former Watsonville Mayor
Vince Luna – U.S. Veteran & SBC Community Leader
Bernadette Hernandez, M.A. – Hollister Resident & CSU Sacramento Alumnus
Andrea Magana – Social Worker & CSU Stanislaus Alumnus
Audren Morris Sandoval – Former Gavilan Financial Aid Director
Hailey Robledo – SJSU Alumnus
Vanessa Sanchez – CSU Humboldt Alumnus
Ruben Sobreya – UC Davis Alumnus
Tomasa Mauricio – SDSU Alumnus & College Access Leader
Lorene Harvey – School Principal & CSUMB and SJSU Alumnus
Fabio Gonzalez – College Counselor & Faculty
Eliazar Jimenez, Jr. – College Counselor & Faculty
Mariana Martinez, Ph.D. – SRJC Trustee & Educator
Luis Sandoval – CSUMB Alumnus & Nonprofit Executive
Carol Anderson – CSUMB Alumnus
Sam Blanco III – Former WJUSD Board President & UC Davis Administrator
Yesenia S. Medina – CSUMB Alumnus & Director of Administrative Services