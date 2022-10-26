Jose Martinez-Saldana announces his endorsements

He is vying for the Gavilan Board of Trustees District 7 seat.

Information provided by Jose Martinez-Saldana Jose Martinez-Saldana, Gavilan Board of Trustees District 7 candidate, announced the following endorsements.

Richard Ybarra said, “Jose’s background is obviously one that has exceptionally prepared him for this office. Jose Martinez-Saldana is exceptionally qualified to serve on the Gavilan Community College Board. In the many years I and my Chavez family have spent working in San Benito and Santa Clara Counties in business, education, community groups and farmworker communities, Jose is one of the best prepared individuals I have encountered. His background starting in the fields with his parents, his achievements at all levels of education and community service, including direct community college experiences, and lifelong pursuit of advanced studies, plus the extraordinary passion he brings to every endeavor, combine to make Jose an excellent candidate who will hit the ground running and who will add value to thousands of lives for many decades ahead.”

Endorsements from community leaders:

Dolores Huerta – Civil Rights Leader & Co-Founder of the United Farm Workers Union

Simon Salinas – Former State Assemblymember

Mickie Luna – Former Hollister City Councilmember

Victor C. Gomez – Retired Hollister Mayor

Cesar Flores – San Juan Bautista Mayor Pro Tem

Mary Edge – San Juan Bautista Councilmember

Joe Coto – Former State Assemblymember

Jim Beall – Former State Senator

Maria Cid – Business Owner

Eddy Navarro – President of Navarro Consulting

Pete Carrillo – President of Silicon Valley Advisors

Juan J. Guevara – Police Officer & Hollister Resident

Ana Ventura Phares – Former Watsonville Mayor

Vince Luna – U.S. Veteran & SBC Community Leader

Bernadette Hernandez, M.A. – Hollister Resident & CSU Sacramento Alumnus

Andrea Magana – Social Worker & CSU Stanislaus Alumnus

Audren Morris Sandoval – Former Gavilan Financial Aid Director

Hailey Robledo – SJSU Alumnus

Vanessa Sanchez – CSU Humboldt Alumnus

Ruben Sobreya – UC Davis Alumnus

Tomasa Mauricio – SDSU Alumnus & College Access Leader

Lorene Harvey – School Principal & CSUMB and SJSU Alumnus

Fabio Gonzalez – College Counselor & Faculty

Eliazar Jimenez, Jr. – College Counselor & Faculty

Mariana Martinez, Ph.D. – SRJC Trustee & Educator

Luis Sandoval – CSUMB Alumnus & Nonprofit Executive

Carol Anderson – CSUMB Alumnus

Sam Blanco III – Former WJUSD Board President & UC Davis Administrator

Yesenia S. Medina – CSUMB Alumnus & Director of Administrative Services