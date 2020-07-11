July 10 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

324 people have tested positive since February, 40 are active patients, 284 have recovered; state issues warning about scammers exploiting contact tracing program.

Novel Coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 5:12 p.m. on July 10, 324 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Forty are active patients, 284 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

COVID-19 testing continues at Vets Building despite supply shortage—OptumServe site in Salinas helps out with extra kits.

Government

The state of California has issued the following warning:

Scammers Exploit California’s COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program

In ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID‐19, Governor Gavin Newsom launched “California Connected,” the state’s comprehensive contact tracing program and public awareness campaign. Malicious actors are utilizing previously seen scam tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) in order to exploit California’s contact tracing program and the public.

California Connected, California’s contact tracing program, is a confidential process used by public health departments to slow the spread of COVID-19. Under this program, public health representatives will telephonically interact with those who have tested positive, alert anyone that may have exposed, keeping personally identifiable information (PII) confidential. Representatives will also inquire about symptoms, offer testing guidance, and discuss next steps like self-isolation and medical care.

Scammers are impersonating contact tracers so that they can profit from the current public health emergency. Along with calls, scammers are sending out links in text messages about fictitious COVID-19 cases. Scammers may ask for information such as, your social security number, financial information, and other sensitive information not required for authentic contact tracing.

Legitimate contact tracers may call, email, text, or visit your home to collect information. They will only send you texts or emails indicating when they will contact you and will not ask you to click or download anything. The information a legitimate contact tracer may ask you for include: your name and address, health information, and the names of places and people you have visted.

Tips on Identifying COVID-19 Themed Scams and Reporting Resources

Be wary of suspicious emails, phone calls, and text messages. Contact your local health department to verify that the call or messages are valid, think before clicking on any links, and be aware of suspicious attachments.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors.

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340.

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

