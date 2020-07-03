July 2 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

257 people have tested positive since February, 39 are active patients, 216 recovered; California updates guidelines for fitness facilities and places of worship; Public health officers ask residents to celebrate 4th of July from home.

As of 5:00 p.m. on July 2, 257 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Thirty-nine are active patients, 216 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent articles

County to allocate $1.5 million in grants for small businesses Funds will be managed by the Workforce Development Board and disbursed by Aug. 31.

Government

From San Benito County:

With COVID-19 spreading rapidly in many Bay Area neighborhoods, health officials across the region urge residents to protect themselves and the community by celebrating from home this holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July is traditionally a time for firework displays, cookouts and parades, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many communities to cancel public events. Gatherings with others from outside your household, such as members of the extended family, are potentially risky.

Health officers from the Counties of San Benito, Santa Cruz, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo and Solano and the City of Berkeley, say staying home this year is a healthy choice.

“Holidays are a traditional time for families and friends to come together and celebrate”, said Dr. David Ghilarducci, San Benito County Health Officer “but the more we gather outside of our own households the more COVID-19 spreads in the community leading to higher risk of serious illness in our families.”

COVID-19 spreads through close contact with other people, and many people who become infected show no symptoms or have mild symptoms and do not realize they are infected. But they can pass the virus to others who may become very sick, which could easily happen at a backyard barbecue.

That is why Bay Area health officers recommend people who are not members of the same household remain physically distant. The best ways to protect yourself and slow the spread of COVID-19 include:

Continuing to stay home as much as possible

Practicing physical distancing outside the home

Wearing face coverings or masks when outside your home

Avoiding gatherings with people outside your immediate household

Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently

Staying home from work or school if you feel sick

All Bay Area residents are also encouraged to consider getting tested for COVID-19, and to do so immediately if they have symptoms. Check with your local health department for more information about testing and about efforts in your community to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, please visit http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.

On July 1, 2020, the State of California updated guidance for Fitness Facilities and Places of Worship.

The updated guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/.

Changes to Fitness Facility Guidance include the required State of California Face Coverings and other significant changes in worker training, cleaning, physical distancing, aquatics, facility showers and food concessions. Fitness facility owners and patrons are advised to completely review the new state guidance to ensure compliance.

Guidance for Places of Worship has been updated to include the required State of California Face Coverings. There is also additional guidance regarding “discontinue singing and chanting activities” additionally (paraphrased) “Consider practicing these activities through alternative methods (such as internet streaming) that ensure individual congregation members perform these activities separately in their own homes.” Places of Worship administrators and parishioners are advised to completely review the new state guidance to ensure compliance

For any local questions or concerns you can email publichealthreferral@cosb.us or call 831-636-4113

Businesses

San Benito County COVID-19 Disaster small business relief grant program:

Grant Objective

The purpose of the grant program is to assist small businesses with expenses associated with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. To mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on San Benito County businesses and their employees, the county has committed up to $1,500,000 in one-time funds to create a Small Business Assistance Grant Program. The objective of this program is to offer immediate financial assistance and small businesses located in San Benito County to aid in maintaining their business and workforce.

Grants of up to $15,000 may be used for expenses associated with re-opening your business in compliance with state and local requirements, payroll, business lease or rent, business telework equipment costs; inventory acquisition (inventory needed to reopen or maintain open status); personal protective equipment (PPE) purchase, Facility Readiness (social distancing preparedness, business modifications, etc.), or other expenses specifically related to helping your business continue to operate.

Funding will be limited to business operating within San Benito County. Priority will be given to businesses who were deemed non-essential and rated on three tier criteria. We anticipate more requests for grants than available funds; therefore, meeting the eligibility requirements does not guarantee funding. Prior to filling out the application for up to $15,000 grants. The grant funds must be solely used for expenditures that occur between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020, and fall under one or more of the following categories:

Applicants must verify the business has experienced an economic loss of income due to COVID-19 by completing the Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet and submit a current copy of its W-9

Applicants must have been in operation in the County of San Benito for at least one year as of March 1, 2020 and have under than 100 full-time employees.

The business must remain open at least 30 days after receiving grant funding, otherwise business must return the Business Relief Grant funds.

Applicants must have an active Business License, a copy is required at submission and be in good standing with the local jurisdiction and State. Applicants who are involved or have been involved in legal or financial issues may not qualify.

Prioritizing business that have not received either SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) or other SBA, government or other grant source related to COVID-19.

Applicants operating out of a physical storefront within the County limits of San Benito will be prioritized.

Prioritizing locally and independently owned Business.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

-State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors.

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340.

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

