July 9 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

311 people have tested positive since February, 35 are active patients, 274 have recovered and two have died.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 3:35 p.m. on July 9, 311 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Thirty-five are active patients, 274 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Closures and Limited Services

San Benito County Health Officer Orders Specific Sectors, Businesses, Establishments, or Activities to Cease Operations in the County

San Benito County, California July 8, 2020: On July 1, 2020, in response to the accelerating number of cases in California, Governor Gavin Newsom instituted a statewide order for counties that are experiencing high daily case counts, increased test positivity, increased hospitalization, or limited hospital capacity for three or more consecutive days.

As indicated in the press release on July 7, 2020, California Department of Public Health Officials placed San Benito County on the COVID-19 County Data Monitoring Project watch list. As of July 7, 2020, San Benito County has been on the monitoring list for 3 consecutive days.

San Benito County exceeded the state’s 14-day case rate threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents and the overall positivity rate. The County’ current value is 107.8. The 14-day case rate equals the total number of cases diagnosed and reported over a 14-day period divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000. Further, the overall testing positivity rate for the past seven days >8%. The County’s current value is 8.6%.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 10 the following modifications will be required:

All brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs, both indoor and outdoor are directed to close immediately for not less than three weeks from the date of the Health Officer order unless:

They offer sit-down outdoor meals only (either directly provided or through contract with another vendor).

Alcohol is only to be sold in the same transaction as a meal.

Venues that are currently authorized to provide off sale beer, wine, and spirits to be consumed off premises and do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals should follow the guidance for retail operations (PDF) and offer curbside sales only.

Restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, movie theaters zoos and museums and cardrooms are only allowed in outdoor settings an in accordance with state guidance.

This order may be extended beyond three weeks depending on epidemiological conditions.

As a reminder, it is now a statewide mandate to wear a cloth face covering inside of, or in line to enter any indoor public space, or when unable to maintain six feet of social distance outside. San Benito County health officials strongly recommend all residents (including business sectors) to practice the following safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a cloth face covering;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as door handles and elevator buttons;

Practice social distancing;

Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds;

When handwashing is not possible, use hand sanitizer with 60 percent alcohol base;

If you experience any COVID-19 symptoms, please review: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html stay home and self-monitor.

The updated guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/. For any local questions or concerns you can email publichealthreferral@cosb.us or call 831-636-411

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors.

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340.

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.