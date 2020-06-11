June 11 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

112 people have tested positive since February, 11 are active patients, 99 have recovered; County Office of Education issues update on reopening next school year; DMV offices now open statewide.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4 p.m. on June 11, 112 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Eleven are active patients, 99 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Schools

The San Benito County Office of Education released a letter to the community on June 11 with information about reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The letter reads as follows:

State Guidance for Reopening Schools

Our local schools have been waiting to receive direction from state representatives outlining guidance on the re-opening of our schools. This week, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the California Department of Education (CDE) released guiding documents that were developed from the recommendations of public health authorities. The San Benito County school districts are committed to working collaboratively with our local public health officials as we plan to re-open in the fall.

Below are a few examples of the guidance from the CDE:

Face coverings for students and staff. San Benito County has a local ordinance that excludes children under 12 years old from wearing a face covering.

Physical Distancing: Students and staff should always engage in physical distancing.

Active screening: Students and staff should engage in symptom screening as they enter campus and buses, consistent with public health guidance, which includes visual wellness checks and temperature checks with no-touch thermometers.

The California Department of Public Health has based their guidance on the “best available public health data, international best practices currently employed and the practical realities of managing school operations.” The guidance followed an announcement Friday that the state will provide a 60-day supply of Personal Protective Equipment to TK-12 schools. To support the safe reopening of schools and protect public health, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Department of General Services will assist in procuring necessary PPE.

State Update: Rejecting Proposed Cuts

California’s legislative Assembly and Senate came to an agreement on a joint budget plan last week that helps protect K-12 education funding. The Assembly and Senate budget plan is looking to provide a level of funding above the minimum Proposition 98 Guarantee by $2.7 billion. The governor and state legislature must agree on a signed budget before the end of June. Both budgets rely on securing federal funding through a bill called the HEROES Act.

Congratulations Class of 2020

The San Benito County Office of Education (SBCOE) would like to CONGRATULATE all of our students who have graduated! We want to extend special congratulations to our SBCOE students from Pinnacles Community, Santa Ana Opportunity, Pinnacles Court School and San Andreas Continuation High School on your graduation!! Our students showed determination, grit, and perseverance through the COVID-19 pandemic to receive their diploma. We are extremely proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.

As this school year comes to a close, we are grateful for the collaboration, the commitment, and support of our families and our community during this very dynamic and difficult pandemic. The SBCOE would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff members, teachers, and administrators across the county for putting our students first during the COVID-19 school closures and implementation of Distance Learning. We are proud of our San Benito County educators.

Openings

DMV offices are now open with limited services. Appointments required.

YMCA set to open June 12.

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

