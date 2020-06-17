June 16 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

136 people have tested positive since February, 22 are active patients, 112 have recovered; Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Advance programs reopen for eligible businesses; San Juan Bautista to begin Third Street transformation June 22.

As of 4:50 p.m. on June 16, 136 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Twenty-two are active patients, 112 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

County approves contract extension with interim public health officer—Supervisor Hernandez sought contract changes for David Ghilarducci, but the board did not support them.

Transformation of Third Street in San Juan Bautista to begin June 22—With main roadway becoming a temporary one-way street, businesses will be able to use extra space for outdoor shopping and dining.

Covered CA enrollment continues to surge during COVID-19 pandemic—Those who are uninsured and meet eligibility requirements can sign up for coverage through June 30.

Business

SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Advance Program Reopened to All Eligible Small Businesses and Non-Profits Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic:

To further meet the needs of U.S. small businesses and non-profits, the U.S. Small Business Administration reopened the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance program portal to all eligible applicants experiencing economic impacts due to COVID-19 today.

“The SBA is strongly committed to working around the clock, providing dedicated emergency assistance to the small businesses and non-profits that are facing economic disruption due to the COVID-19 impact. With the reopening of the EIDL assistance and EIDL Advance application portal to all new applicants, additional small businesses and non-profits will be able to receive these long-term, low interest loans and emergency grants—reducing the economic impacts for their businesses, employees and communities they support,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “Since EIDL assistance due to the pandemic first became available to small businesses located in every state and territory, SBA has worked to provide the greatest amount of emergency economic relief possible. To meet the unprecedented need, the SBA has made numerous improvements to the application and loan closing process, including deploying new technology and automated tools.”

SBA’s EIDL program offers long-term, low interest assistance for a small business or non-profit. These loans can provide vital economic support to help alleviate temporary loss of revenue. EIDL assistance can be used to cover payroll and inventory, pay debt or fund other expenses. Additionally, the EIDL Advance will provide up to $10,000 ($1,000 per employee) of emergency economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing temporary difficulties, and these emergency grants do not have to be repaid.

SBA’s COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance:

The SBA is offering low interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses and non-profit organizations that are suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19 in all U.S. states, Washington D.C., and territories.

These loans may be used to pay debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, and that are not already covered by a Paycheck Protection Program loan. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75%.

To keep payments affordable for small businesses, SBA offers loans with long repayment terms, up to a maximum of 30 years. Plus, the first payment is deferred for one year.

In addition, small businesses and non-profits may request, as part of their loan application, an EIDL Advance of up to $10,000. The EIDL Advance is designed to provide emergency economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. This advance will not have to be repaid, and small businesses may receive an advance even if they are not approved for a loan.

SBA’s EIDL and EIDL Advance are just one piece of the expanded focus of the federal government’s coordinated response.

The SBA is also assisting small businesses and non-profits with access to the federal forgivable loan program, the Paycheck Protection Program, which is currently accepting applications until June 30, 2020.

For additional information, please visit the SBA disaster assistance website at SBA.gov/Disaster.

Government

The city of San Juan Bautista will begin its transformation of Third Street on Monday, June 22 at 7 a.m. City Council members voted on May 19 to turn the city’s main roadway into a one-way street with space for downtown businesses to utilize for outdoor shopping and dining.

According to a press release, traffic will be directed in the center of the road heading west, from Franklin Street to Muckelemi Street. As the city’s businesses re-open under State Guidelines for safe distancing, many are restricted to opening just 25% of their capacity. By transforming Third Street, the release said business owners will be able to expand and use 10 feet of space on the street in front of their business in an effort to help them recover from the effects of the shelter-in-place order. The transformation is authorized for six months, but could be extended.

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

