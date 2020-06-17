June 17 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

140 people have tested positive since February, 20 are active patients, 118 have recovered; Premiere Cinemas in Hollister now open.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 3:20 p.m. on June 17, 140 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Twenty are active patients, 118 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

San Benito bars and wineries cautiously reopen—Owners and customers are glad to be back.

County Behavioral Health continues to provide care—Case managers holding remote one-on-one and group sessions with clients.

Schools

On June 17, San Benito High School issued a newsletter from Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum in which he addressed reopening for next school year.

Tennenbaum said SBHS is considering three models for conducting classes next school year, “all of which depend on what county and state health officials will allow.” He listed the three models as:

Traditional on-campus instruction A hybrid approach mixing in-person instruction with distance learning Full distance learning

“Each instructional model will be shared with the Board of Trustees on June 30 as we work to deliver high-quality instruction based on health and safety protocols mandated for schools,” Tennenbaum said.

Openings

Premiere Cinemas in Hollister reopened on June 17. Face covering is required in the lobby and when entering and exiting theatre. In each amphitheater, seating is arranged to allow physical distancing; every third seat is usable except for family units who can sit together. Because studios are behind in production, new movies will not be available for at least another month. The cinema is currently showing modern classics such as Jaws and The Goonies.

List of movies playing now:

Jaws

The Goonies

The Wretched

Shrek

The Secret Life of Pets

It’s Complicated

The Dark Knight

Legends of the Fall

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

