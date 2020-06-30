June 29 Coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

213 people have tested positive since February, 22 are active patients, 189 have recovered; Supervisors Botelho and Hernandez to host June 30 virtual focus group.

As of 3:17 p.m. on June 29, 213 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Twenty-two are active patients, 189 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Health

Clarification on post from June 26 coronavirus roundup:

The Centers of Disease Control of Prevention changed its list of high-risk factors. While older adults are more at risk of a severe case of COVID-19 all ages are susceptible to infection. The new list of high-risk factors and those at risk are listed on the page People Who Need to Take Extra Precautions.

Businesses

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, San Benito County Supervisors Anthony Botelho and Peter Hernandez will host a small business grant focus group on Zoom that will also be broadcast live via Facebook on the San Benito County Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/sbccalifornia).

The meeting will discuss details about the Business Recovery Assistance Grant Program aimed at helping small buisnesses who suffered financially due to the pandemic.

*Applications for this funding will be available on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020

The meeting will discuss:

1) Overview of the Business Recovery Assistance Grant Program utilizing federal funding (CARES Act).

2) How the program works.

3) Timeline.

4) Criteria and exceptions.

5) Allowable usage of funds and follow-up.

6) The application process.

Register in advance here: https://zoom.us/j/91906011635

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard.

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

–State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340.

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required to schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

