June 4 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Since February, 102 people have tested positive, with 17 active, 83 recovered; SBHS District Superintendent writes on senior graduations; county releases guidelines for petition circulation.

As of 3:55 p.m. on June 4, 102 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Seventeen are active, 83 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Schools

From San Benito High School District Superintendent Shawn Tennnebaum:

Dear San Benito High School Parents, Students and Community:

This week, we are celebrating the accomplishments of the San Benito High School Class of 2020. As nearly 700 seniors walk across the commencement stage with their families in Andy Hardin Stadium, we are also deeply troubled by the injustices suffered by Mr. George Floyd and others before him. We join countless others who want a better future for our students and children, in which each and every one of them is safe and valued.

We want our students to take what they’ve learned in their four years at SBHS and become difference-makers in society. Our seniors are talented, capable young adults who have the potential to affect change in a positive way. Building upon the Baler STRONG core values, we encourage our Class of 2020 to use their scholarship and spirit of teamwork to reflect on the opportunities they have been given and stand up for their individual beliefs, the rights of others, and, ultimately, the belief in doing what’s right.

I join California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond in calling on communities throughout the state and nation to take action against “inequities in public schools.”

In his remarks, which can be found in an archived video broadcast on the California Department of Education (CDE) Facebook page the State Superintendent noted that public education can play an important role in better exploring the connection between issues of educational equity and implicit bias in the classroom and the systemic racism that persists throughout society.

Superintendent Thurmond announced that he and the CDE will be launching a series of discussions that will include superintendents and educational leaders from across California, students, teachers, school support staff, parents, and caregivers. He also intends to convene stakeholders in discussions of implicit bias beyond schools to include leaders of statewide and national law enforcement organizations, elected officials, civic community leaders, and more.

The superintendent also announced that he has created an outlet—createracialjustice@gmail.com—that will allow for additional voices and ideas to be heard. CDE will use this collected feedback to develop a new online resource that will be an extension of these conversations. More details will come later.

San Benito High School holds itself to a high standard of inclusion and equity. We join public educational leaders from across the state in condemning acts of hate and violence while acknowledging the role that education plays in fostering a spirit of respect and inclusivity.

As noted by the Association of California School Administrators this week: “Education leaders are difference-makers in our communities large and small and we understand our role is to create schools where discourse on inherent human rights and social responsibility towards all people is the core standard. Our schools must be models for society of inclusion, respect and appreciation toward all students, families and staff.”

I urge all of us to take this moment in time to examine our own biases and consider how we can listen to and advocate for the voiceless and the oppressed among us.

As the Class of 2020 embarks on the next chapter of their lives, we urge them to remember to always be Baler STRONG, utilizing those core values to bring value to our society.

Government

-San Benito County Public Health Officer David Ghilarducci has released guidelines for petition circulation. In addition to adhering to social distancing, guidelines include:

All persons must maintain a minimum social distance of six feet from each other, including in line, except they may momentarily come closer when necessary;

Petition circulators and signers are recommended to wear cloth face coverings, as set forth in the County’s face covering recommendations;

Circulators must disinfect the tables between each signer (with over-the-counter disinfecting spray or wipe);

All circulators shall be aware not to collect signatures if they are sick;

All circulators should place tape or other markings at least six feet apart in line areas with a sign directing members of the public to use the markings to maintain social distancing;

All circulators should place signage at any signature gathering table informing the public that they should avoid approaching the table if they have a cough or fever; maintain a minimum six-foot distance from one another; sneeze and cough into a cloth or tissue or, if not available, into one’s elbow; and not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact;

Petition signers must use their own pens to sign the petition or use disposable pens provided by Circulator. There should be no reuse of pens between signers;

Hand sanitizer shall be available on-site;

It is encouraged, but not required, that signature gathering occurs at an outdoor location;

In order to avoid reduced time reading at the table, digital copies of the form of the petition (the notice of intention to circulate the petition and the full text of the measure)should be made available to the public and in print upon request.

-State Senator Anna Caballero wrote the following statement about San Benito County reopening:

On May 13, 2020, the State of California issued an approval for San Benito County to reopen under Stage 2 guidelines. San Benito County was one of the first counties to attest that it was prepared to move towards Stage 2 to reopen dine-in restaurant services to allow the community to enjoy a meal with their family members, with certain safety precautions in place.

Two weeks ago, both the city of Hollister and San Juan Bautista voted to close off streets to allow businesses to extend their footprint for outdoor dining. Senator Caballero said, “I commend the San Benito Chamber of Commerce, San Benito County, city of Hollister and San Juan Bautista, the Hollister Police Department, Hollister Fire Department and the Hollister Downtown Association for its efforts and thank them for working quickly and diligently with the business community to have a smart, and safe reopening plan.”

According to Michelle Leonard, president of San Benito Chamber of Commerce, “last weekend, La Catrina (La Catrina Mexican Grill) was full and they provided a large white tent for their outdoor dining which was convenient to customers to provide shade while many enjoyed their meals.” The San Benito Chamber of Commerce noted that La Sabrosa Fine Mexican Cuisine has created similar outdoor dining.

Ms. Leonard indicated that other successful models have allowed businesses to safely open and operate including online commerce and deliveries, like Ohana Shaved Ice, which has been using Uber Eats and Door Dash for deliveries, and launched a website for taking orders. Others created new seating plans like that at Heavenly Bakery, which added bistro-style dining during the week.

“Local businesses are the foundation of our economy. I applaud efforts to get businesses back open, while prioritizing the safety of the community,” added Senator Caballero, who urged individuals that want to patronize these businesses do so with safety and public health in mind.

