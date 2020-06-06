June 5 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Since February, 105 people have tested positive, 19 are active, 84 have recovered and two have died; state expected to release Stage Three reopening guidance soon; $1.5 billion in EIDL advance loans up to $10,000 available to CA small businesses.

As of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 105 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Nineteen are active, 84 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Schools

From San Benito High School:

The blistering heat made for a warm visit to San Benito High School on Tuesday afternoon, but that wasn’t going to stop members of the Class of 2020 from celebrating their big day. Kenneth Kliewer was one of 60 seniors to receive their diploma during the third and final mini ceremony of the day at Andy Hardin Stadium. Kliewer said it was exciting to see that the high school was able to pull off an in-person ceremony because having a virtual graduation ceremony is not the same.

“It’s just nice to have an actual in-person [commencement] and take pictures with my parents,” he said. “It’s just a good feeling all around.”

Approximately 680 graduates were broken up into three groups of 60 per day and recognized over the course of four days beginning June 1. Kenneth’s mom, Julie Kliewer, said she’s thankful they were able to participate in something, especially after all the students went through with the Covid-19 pandemic that forced schools to shut down for the rest of the school year.

“My son was online, he was attending all the meetings,” she said. “He didn’t drop the ball at all, we’re so proud of him. And I think a lot of these students did the same thing.”

Brian DeCarli, graduation coordinator, said the traditional graduation commencement took a detour with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had to really deviate and move directions,” he said.

DeCarli said they offered a virtual graduation, which will still go live Friday, but he received a lot of feedback from senior students, community members, the graduation committee and the school board.

Virtual Graduation link.

Government

San Benito County has been advised that the state of California is pending release of Stage Three guidance for several sectors as early as June 5. There will be statewide guidance released, as well as specific guidance for counties with local variance, like San Benito County. Public Health Officer David Ghilarducci must review local data and approve the specific sectors opening. The effective date of implementation of the new guidance shall be no sooner than June 12.

Businesses

As of June 1, the Small Business Administration has approved Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for 73,711 small businesses, totaling nearly $7.2 billion dollars, according to a recent release from State Senator Anna Caballero. Another $1.5 billion dollars in EIDL advance loans of up to $10,000 have been made to California small businesses (no repayment required). More information can be found here: https://covid19.ca.gov/business-and-employers/

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

