Junior Achievement receives grant to service students in SBC

The $6,668 grant will impact 300 students in the current school year through its San Benito Youth Economic Empowerment project.

The Junior Achievement of Northern California (JA) announced it was awarded a $6,668 grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFFSBC). The release said the funds will impact 300 students in the current school year through its San Benito Youth Economic Empowerment project, which is part of their larger Central Coast programing.

JA said the project will provide underserved middle and high school students in the county with the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their

future, and make smart academic and economic choices by becoming financially literate, work ready, and equipped with the entrepreneurial skills required for 21st century success.

According to the release, JA’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed.

“The inspiration piece comes from community volunteers who not only help deliver our lessons but share their real-world experience,” the release said. “In the process, these volunteers serve as role models helping to positively impact young people’s perceptions about the importance of education, as well as critical life skills.”

It added classroom volunteers are needed throughout the school year. Volunteers can also serve as job coaches, advisors, and mentors through additional JA programs and student events such as the JA Career Summit and JA STEM Week.

In the award letter, Tracy Taggart, CFFSBC’s director of operations and grants shared: “The Community Foundation for San Benito County is very pleased to support Junior Achievement in this endeavor, and we hope you achieve all your goals and expectations for this project. Thank you for your efforts in making San Benito County a better place to live!”

JA said with this funding it will partner with school districts in San Benito County to provide financial literacy and work readiness programming.

“I am thrilled to be continuing our partnership with CFFSBC to provide these important programs to San Benito County youth,” said Taran Barca-Hall, regional director, Junior Achievement of Northern California. “This funding will allow us to engage middle and high school students in personal finance and career exploration programming that will help put them on a path to greater economic mobility. We are so grateful to the Foundation for their support.”