Keeping pets safe during fireworks

Unlike people, animals do not understand that loud noises and visual displays are not dangerous.

While celebrations surrounding the Fourth of July may be fun for San Benito County residents, it is important for pet owners to take precautions to keep their animals safe. Photo by Becky Bonner.

While people understand the sights and sounds of a fireworks display or the sudden noises of random fireworks going off, animals do not. Loud noises often scare both wild and domestic animals. A fireworks display can be an overload to their senses.

Pet owners are aware their pets don’t all react the same way to fireworks. Some can be calmed by petting and a soft voice; others can require medication.

The Humane Society lists various ways to keep pets safe:

Keep your pet away from fireworks

Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells. On the Fourth of July, and other days people are likely to set off fireworks, it’s best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises. Even pets that are usually kept outdoors should be brought inside.

If you are going to an Independence Day event and cannot leave your pet unattended at home, keep them leashed and under your direct control at all times.

If your pet is scared by fireworks, ask a veterinarian for help

There are medications and techniques that might help alleviate your pet’s fear and anxiety.

Safeguard your pet with a collar and ID tag

All pets, even those kept indoors full-time, should always wear collars with ID tags. Indoor-only pets can become so frightened during fireworks displays that they may take desperate measures to escape the noise, including breaking through windows or door screens. You should also ensure that your pet is microchipped and that the chip is properly registered with your current contact information.

To drown out or cancel the loud noise of fireworks, pet owners can also purchase hearing protection merchandise specially designed for pets such as earmuffs and hoodies—a type of elastic headband that covers the ears.

