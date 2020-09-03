Keith Thompson Non-Public School welcomes new teachers for the school year

Chamberlain's Youth Services writes that Monique Armstrong-Land and Jesus Godoy will bring a vast amount of knowledge and talents to the classroom.

This article was contributed by Chamberlain’s Youth Services.

It took months of searching and many interviews to find the right people to fill the vacant teacher positions. CEO Patrick Ellis announced recently of the hiring of Monique Armstrong-Land and Jesus Godoy, who both will bring a vast amount of knowledge and talents to the classrooms.

Armstrong-Land was promoted from within the CYS’s family. As a previous residential counselor, she has firsthand knowledge of the campus, children and staff. Armstrong received her degree as Human Communications major with a concentration in English Subject Matter Preparation from CSUMB. She brings a passion to challenge the outcomes of an education system that can leave some kids behind. She is enrolled in the Masters of Special Education Program at CSUMB earning her credential in the first year of experience and her masters in the final year of the program. Monique’s experiences include her work through the Bright Futures Education Partnership with CSUMB, the Romberg Tiburon Center for Environmental Studies, as well as working as a AmeriCorps VISTA intern. Armstrong-Land will teach grades 1-4.

She said “I am excited to be one of the newest editions to KTNPS and be one of the many influences to the students. As a huge advocate for children’s emotional well-being, I am inspired to work with everyone involved in our garden of hope in developing each child’s inflorescence. My aspiration is for each child to leave the classroom everyday knowing I am always in their corner.”

Godoy earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Legal Studies and credentialed in Special Education from Brandman University and a Masters in Business Administration from American Intercontinental University. He was a Greenfield middle school math teacher, is bi-lingual and knowledgeable with Google Classroom and Zoom, which as the school year begins with distant learning, will be invaluable. Godoy will teach grades 5-8.

Godoy shared “I am thrilled to be part of a team and organization that focuses in the youth success. I’m eager to inspire my students to reach and accomplish educational and behavioral/emotional goals that will help them in their future. I want to be a person that they can count on and a team member who can offer and learn from each other strengths and knowledge to meet our mission.”

CPO Brenda Jimenez stated “Both Monique and Jesus draw people to them with their charisma and welcoming attitude. One of the things that really stood out to me during their interviews was that they had stories of teachers who they admired, connected with and consequently impacted their decision to teach. They know the firsthand impact that connections and relationships can have on the lives of the students that they encounter and we are beyond excited to see their relationships with their students flourish.”

Former instructor Matt Morrison said “Both teachers bring an incredible amount of creativity into their new roles. Their positive energy, and willingness to grow and learn will support all students entering KTNPS. The two of them are already making a terrific team, tapping into each other’s talents while they meet with me during trainings.”