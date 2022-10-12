Kinship Center to change name in 2023

The nonprofit will be known as Seneca Family of Agencies.

Information provided by Kinship Center

Kinship Center announced it will change its name to Seneca Family of Agencies starting Jan. 1, 2023. Kinship Center is a nonprofit organization that provides community services including foster care, relative caregiver support, children’s mental health and wraparound services in the Central Coast.

The news release said in 2011, Kinship Center merged with Seneca Family of Agencies, a nonprofit that specializes in children’s mental health, education, permanency for children, and juvenile justice services.

“This merger has allowed Kinship Center to enhance their expertise in different areas of service and bring a fuller continuum of care to all its communities,” the release said.

It added that Kinship Center and Seneca Family of Agencies have been one and the same for many years and that this rebranding serves to standardize the continuity of its identity as an agency. Using one name, Seneca, allows the agency to create clarity as it pertains to the children and families they serve.

The release said the name change will not affect how programs invest in and support local communities, and all donated dollars will stay on the Central Coast.

“Seneca will continue to provide a continuum of community and family-centered services on the Central Coast to support children and families facing the most significant challenges,” the release said.