Know Your Vote

County Office Building on Fifth Street in Hollister, which houses the San Benito County Elections Office. Photo by Leslie David.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Elections Office.

The November 2020 General Election in San Benito County will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The San Benito County Elections Office is diligently working to prepare a safe election season.

The elections office website has all the candidates, measures, and propositions updated and viewable for voters. In September, voting kits which include your ballot, are printed and assembled by the Election Department print vendor. This can be tracked using BallotTrax.

BallotTrax notifies voters of all ballot transactions including printing, outbound (mailed from vendor to voter), inbound (in transit to elections office from voter home), received (at elections office), accepted (at elections office). Sign-up and receive notifications as we approach the election. BallotTrax is available for sign up on www.sbcvote.us, select “Elections” and then select “Where’s my Ballot?”

Thirty days prior to the election, ballots are sent in the mail by the San Benito County Elections Department print vendor. Ballots arrive in voters’ homes as early as the week of Oct. 5. Once the ballot arrives to your home, you can vote in the convenience and safety of your home.

A vote at home, is a safe vote

Voting at home is safe and convenient. You can immediately vote your ballot and return it with the enclosed pre-paid postage or drop it off at any of our drop box locations. Your nearest drop box location will be listed in your voting kit.

A vote at the polling place

We will have increased safety procedures for all voters at the polling place. We will have early weekday voting from Oct. 5 through Nov. 3 and weekend voting Oct. 31 through Nov. 1. On Nov. 3, polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.