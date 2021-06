One moving lane closure scheduled for June 28-30.

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County

The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced the following road closure that may affect San Benito County residents:

One moving lane closure will occur along northbound and southbound Highway 101 between Airport Boulevard and the San Benito County Line for spray operation work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will occur between June 28-30.