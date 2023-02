Caltrans says travelers can expect up to 15-minute delays.

Caltrans announced scheduled overnight lane closures on northbound Hwy 101 between Crazy Horse Canyon and Dunbarton roads for five nights starting Feb. 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The news release said alternating lane closures are to perform emergency work to replace a culvert and to rehabilitate a slope, “both of which were badly damaged during recent storms.”

It added message and directional signs will be in place to advise travelers who can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.