Lanes to remain open through June 26 for highways 25/156 roundabout

Information provided by Caltrans District 5
Caltrans District 5 announced that the temporary movement of roundabout construction work to just off the roadway, at the intersection of highways 25 and 156, will result in all lanes remaining open through June 26. It added it will conduct fill work at one of the corners of the intersection.
The transportation agency said lane closures at the intersection are expected to resume the week of June 27 and that it would provided an update next week detailing the reactivation of lane closures associated with this project for the week of Monday June 27.
According to previous Caltrans news releases, the purpose of this roundabout project is to reduce the severity of collisions and fatalities at this intersection.
Since 2011, Caltrans has implemented several small projects that modified the existing signal at this intersection, including adjusting the signal timing, installing “signal ahead” signs, installing flashing beacons, and upgrading the size of the signal heads.
An interchange at the highway 25/156 intersection is the long-range improvement planned as part of the larger SR 25 Expressway Conversion Project which is funded by Measure G, a San Benito County voter-approved additional 1% sales tax.
The roundabout is a two-lane design and anticipates truck volumes for the intersection today and into the future. In accommodating the sweep of truck trailer wheels, a mountable truck apron is featured around the inside of the roundabout.
The contractor for this $10.7 million construction project is Graniterock of San Jose, California. The project is expected to be completed in April 2023.