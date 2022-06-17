Lanes to remain open through June 26 for highways 25/156 roundabout

Caltrans to do fill work at the construction site.

A truck turns on Highway 156 at the intersection with Highway 25 where Caltrans proposes a roundabout. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 announced that the temporary movement of roundabout construction work to just off the roadway, at the intersection of highways 25 and 156, will result in all lanes remaining open through June 26. It added it will conduct fill work at one of the corners of the intersection.

The transportation agency said lane closures at the intersection are expected to resume the week of June 27 and that it would provided an update next week detailing the reactivation of lane closures associated with this project for the week of Monday June 27.

According to previous Caltrans news releases, the purpose of this roundabout project is to reduce the severity of collisions and fatalities at this intersection.