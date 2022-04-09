Last call to submit questions for BenitoLink’s election forum

Deadline to submit questions is April 11.

This is the last chance for community members to submit questions to BenitoLink for the 2022 primary election forum. BenitoLink invites all community members to submit their questions by Monday, April 11.

BenitoLink uses the questions submitted as a guide to ensure candidates address issues identified by the community as critical.

Click the links below to submit your questions. The submission is on a survey format and is available in both English and Spanish.

Submit questions to candidates here:

Envíe preguntas a los candidatos aquí:

BenitoLink’s 2022 Your Voice- Your Vote Primary Election Forum has been set for Tuesday evening, April 19 at the Granada Theater, 336 Fifth Street in Hollister. The free, nonpartisan forum will run from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. R.S.V.P and reserve your spot at the forum here.

The forum will also be recorded and uploaded to our BenitoLink YouTube channel, for those who cannot attend or wish to watch it later…and for the political die-hards who attend but still want to catch it a second time! Forum sponsors are Brent Redmond Transportation, Richard W. Shelton Insurance, Wright Brothers Industrial Supply, Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista, SBC Cosmetic Care, Golden Memorial and True Value Hardware.