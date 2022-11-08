Last call to vote on Election Day

Residents may still register to vote in the 2022 General Election.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna

The 2022 General Election voting deadline is fast approaching. Voters will consider local and state candidates, measures, and propositions on their ballot. If you aren’t sure you’ve registered to vote, it’s time you check. Polls close at 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

According to the Census, the San Benito County has about 49,607 voting age residents, which is 74.4% of the population. Of that group 37,721 are registered voters, according to the Elections Department website. That leaves roughly 11,886 voting-age residents who are not registered to vote. However, the census count also includes residents who are not eligible to vote in California such as those serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony, residents currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court and residents with a permanent resident card or other work/residency visas.

Are you registered to vote?

Perhaps you registered to vote when you obtained your driver’s license or identification card and checked a box on the DMV’s form, but you don’t remember.

Your status can be checked by visiting the My Voter Status website with your first and last name, date of birth and driver identification number or last four numbers of your social security number. Residents may also review if the personal information such as home address and party affiliation are correct. Any changes require a voter to re-register, which can be done through the Secretary of State website here.

Who is eligible to vote?

You must be a United States citizen, a resident of the state and be at least 18 years old on Election Day.

How to register to vote?

Residents can register online and may use the Same Day Voter Registration, which allows eligible residents to register and cast a ballot at the Election Office and in nearby voting locations. Residents need a California driver’s license or identification card number, the last four digits of their social security number, and the date of birth.

