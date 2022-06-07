Last day to vote in 2022 primary election

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A resident dropping off his ballot at the Elections office site June 7, 2022. Photo by Noe Magaña.

It’s June 7, the last day to cast a vote for the 2022 primary election.

Are you still unsure who you support? Do not panic. We have you covered with videos of our candidate forum of state and local races. Additionally, you can find our Q&A with candidates about how they plan to solve issues affecting their districts. Remember, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Drop Box Locations are:

Elections Department @Winn Alley between the Elections Office and the San Benito County Free Library on Fifth Street

Hollister Super/True Value Hardware on Fourth Street

Community Food Bank on San Felipe Road

Ridgemark Office Parking lot

Hollister Fire Station #2 off Valley View Road

Windmill Market in San Juan Bautista

Vote Center locations are:

San Juan Bautista Community Center (10 San Jose Street, San Juan Bautista)

Elections Department, Room 101 (440 Fifth Street, Hollister)

California National Guard Armory (2302 San Felipe Road, Hollister)

St. Benedict Catholic Church (1200 Fairview Road, Hollister)

U.S. Representative 18th District: Video (below) / Q&A here

State Assembly District 29: Video (below) / Q&A here

Secretary of State: Video (above) / Q&A here

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 1: Video (below) / Q&A here

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 3: Video (below) / Q&A here

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 4: Video (below)/ Q&A here

San Benito County District Attorney: Video (below) / Q&A here

San Benito County Sheriff-Coroner: Video (below) / Q&A here

