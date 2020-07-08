Law enforcement responds to fires and illegal fireworks over Fourth of July weekend

Several agencies see an uptick in citations.

The Hollister Police Department, along with the Hollister Fire Department, city code enforcement and animal control issued several citations for illegal fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to a July 8 release, code enforcement and animal control have been patrolling the city looking for anyone using or in possession of any illegal fireworks. Over the weekend, police said they received approximately 107 calls regarding illegal and aerial fireworks, which create hazards such as loud noises and fires that not only affect residents, but pets as well. Police also reported that several pets escaped their homes or yards and were taken to the shelter.

David Anderson, public service officer for HPD, told BenitoLink that there seemed to be an increase in fireworks this year. He could not speak to whether that was because this year’s holiday fell on a Saturday—last year it was a Thursday—or if other factors were involved, such as the effects related to the pandemic and that there were no public fireworks shows nearby. Based on the numbers provided, citations were up approximately 150% from last year.

Officers were deployed in unmarked cars on the nights of July 3 and 4 in an effort to locate and capture offenders. Thirty-two citations were issued for fireworks and several loads of illegal fireworks were seized.

Anderson provided the following information about Fourth of July holiday citations:

Citations—44 in 2020, 16 in 2019

Bookings—7 in 2020, 7 in 2019

Robberies—0 in 2020, 2 in 2019

Thefts—0 in 2020, 1 in 2019

Traffic Collisions—0 in 2020, 1 in 2019

Assault—1 in 2020, 0 in 2019

DUI—1 in 2020, 0 in 2019

Hollister Fire Department responded to nine fires from fireworks-related incidents. There were four instances over the weekend where there was no fire service coverage available, even with extra staffing for the holiday.

Hollister police will use technology to assist in future operations to locate and capture offenders, the release said. The department points out that fines start at $1,000 and can increase up to $2,000 or more for repeated offenses. Violators could also face misdemeanor or felony criminal charges, which can include fines and jail time.

Below is a list of streets where citations were issued from Hollister Police Department: