Law firm to offer free walk-in bankruptcy sessions in Hollister and Salinas

Information provided by Guenther Miller Law Group
The Guenther Miller Law Group’s Bankruptcy announced that attorney, Ralph Guenther, a principal of Guenther Miller Law Group, will be initiating “Walk-In Wednesdays.”
According to the press release, San Benito County residents can have a free bankruptcy consultation to discuss their financial situation and get legal information regarding bankruptcy options.
“The sessions are a valuable resource that is now open to the community every Wednesday,” the release said. “These informative sessions can provide a critical resource for people faced with foreclosures, repossessions, unpaid taxes, credit cards or medical debt.”
Hollister:
- Dates: Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and March 9.
- Walk-in hours: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Address: 530 San Benito Street, Suite 202, Hollister.
Salinas:
- Dates: Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 23.
- Walk-in hours: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Address: 601 S Main Street, Salinas.
Appointments are not necessary. Consultation is limited to 10 minutes.
The release said Ralph Guenther, who is a bankruptcy specialist with more than 30 years of experience, will be available to answer any questions. These sessions are complimentary, and include the following specialized areas of practice:
- Chapter 7, 11 and 13 Bankruptcy
- Commercial litigation
- Debtor’s rights
- Creditor’s rights
- Enforcement of judgments
- Repossessions
- Foreclosures
- Wage garnishment
- Judgment liens
- Tax liens and collections