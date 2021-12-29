News Release

Law firm to offer free walk-in bankruptcy sessions in Hollister and Salinas

Hollister sessions begin Jan. 12 and are limited to 10 minutes.
Guenther Miller Law Group. Photo provided.
Information provided by Guenther Miller Law Group

 

The Guenther Miller Law Group’s Bankruptcy announced that attorney, Ralph Guenther, a principal of Guenther Miller Law Group, will be initiating “Walk-In Wednesdays.”

According to the press release, San Benito County residents can have a free bankruptcy consultation to discuss their financial situation and get legal information regarding bankruptcy options.

“The sessions are a valuable resource that is now open to the community every Wednesday,” the release said. “These informative sessions can provide a critical resource for people faced with foreclosures, repossessions, unpaid taxes, credit cards or medical debt.”

Hollister:

  • Dates: Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and March 9.
  • Walk-in hours: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Address: 530 San Benito Street, Suite 202, Hollister.

Salinas:

  • Dates: Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 23.
  • Walk-in hours: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Address: 601 S Main Street, Salinas.

Appointments are not necessary. Consultation is limited to 10 minutes.

The release said Ralph Guenther, who is a bankruptcy specialist with more than 30 years of experience, will be available to answer any questions. These sessions are complimentary, and include the following specialized areas of practice:

  • Chapter 7, 11 and 13 Bankruptcy
  • Commercial litigation
  • Debtor’s rights
  • Creditor’s rights
  • Enforcement of judgments
  • Repossessions
  • Foreclosures
  • Wage garnishment
  • Judgment liens
  • Tax liens and collections

 

 

