Lead Me Home: 10-year plan to end homelessness

Upcoming community input sessions planned to take place online.

This article was contributed by SBC Community Services and Workforce Development.

We need community input on a 10-year plan to end homelessness.

Your Voice Counts: Sessions are open to any community member who would like to participate. We invite you to attend any of the sessions to share your knowledge about services and programs currently offered, where there are gaps and goals or strategies that will advance the goal of reducing homelessness in our community.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to CHSP at (831) 883-3080 or info@chsp.com or CSWD at (831) 638-3383 or by emailing aanderson@cosb.us.

https://chsp.org/plan-rewrite

Sessions:

Unsheltered Homelessness Response—Fri, Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89090015459

Emergency Shelter—Thurs, Feb.25 at 2:30-4 p.m.

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89681259768

Housing Solutions—Thurs, March 4, at 1:30-3 p.m.

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88140175989

Homelessness Prevention—Fri, March 12 at 1:30-3 p.m.

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84000738913

Regional Governance—Fri, March 19 at 1:30-3 p.m.

Link:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89606099956