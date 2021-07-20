Leadership Development Program coming soon for Chamberlain’s Youth Services staff

The grant also funds a retreat facilitator to help staff to develop this program.

This article was contributed by Chamberlain’s Youth Services

It has been a goal of Chamberlain’s to develop and execute an on-going Leadership training program designed to teach and increase our employee-centric management and supervision skills with our valued employees, and improved leadership skills for current CYS management staff.

A funding request submitted for this important CYS goal has been awarded! Funded in part by a Community Impact Grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County, Chamberlain’s is now able to move forward with the planning, development and execution of this exciting new program.

The program will include resources readily available through Gavilan College, California Alliance of Child and Family Services (CACFS), Relias Online Learning and Seneca Family of Agencies (SFA) and include topics pertaining to leadership, management, and supervision in the field of child welfare. This grant also funds a retreat facilitator to help staff to develop this program, allows CYS to send a Leadership staff to participate in an esteemed Community Foundation for Monterey County’s LEAD Institute program and send several Leadership staff to attend the California Alliance Conferences.

“Due to the demanding nature of working with traumatized youth, we understandably experience high turnover in our direct care positions. A well thought out Leadership training program will benefit CYS and our staff by helping reduce staff turnover and expenses, and allow the children we serve much needed lasting relationships. We are very honored and grateful to the Community Foundation of San Benito County and its grant committee to be awarded funding for such an important aspect of CYS! ” stated CEO Patrick Ellis.