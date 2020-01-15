Government / Politics

League of Women Voters to host Jan. 19 election forum

District 2 Supervisor candidates to present platforms at Aromas Grange.
Aromas Community Grange. File photo.
Information provided by the Aromas Community Grange and League of Women Voters.

In preparation for the upcoming March 3 primary election, the Aromas Community Grange and League of Women Voters will hold a Jan. 19 forum at the Grange, 400 Rose Avenue in Aromas.  

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidates will present their platforms. A debate about Measure K, the commercial zoning plan for four sites along Highway 101, will take place following discussion.

For more information, visit the Aromas Community Grange website.

 

 

BenitoLink Staff