League of Women Voters to host Jan. 19 election forum

District 2 Supervisor candidates to present platforms at Aromas Grange.

Information provided by the Aromas Community Grange and League of Women Voters.

In preparation for the upcoming March 3 primary election, the Aromas Community Grange and League of Women Voters will hold a Jan. 19 forum at the Grange, 400 Rose Avenue in Aromas.

San Benito County Board of Supervisors District 2 candidates will present their platforms. A debate about Measure K, the commercial zoning plan for four sites along Highway 101, will take place following discussion.

For more information, visit the Aromas Community Grange website.