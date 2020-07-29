Left turn from Bolsa Road onto Hwy 25 to be restricted

Information provided by Caltrans District 4.
Caltrans will begin a pilot program the week of Aug. 14 that will put in place a “No Left Turn” restriction from Bolsa Road to southbound Highway 25. The No Left Turn restriction will be implemented Monday through Friday during peak hours from 3-7 p.m. in an effort to improve traffic operations at the intersection, according to a recent release.
This restriction will be in place until February 2021.
Message and directional signs will be in place to assist motorists traveling in the area. For 24/7 traffic updates, follow 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBAY.
For real-time traffic, click-on Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/