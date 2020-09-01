Legislation protecting renters from evictions passes in California

The COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act will protect renters from evictions due to a COVID-related hardship until Jan. 31, 2021, but still hold them responsible for paying past due rents to landlords.

Information provided by the Office of State Senator Anna Caballero.

An Aug. 31 press release from State Senator Ann Caballero said California has passed landmark legislation to protect renters across the state from looming evictions, as well as from job and revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act will protect renters from evictions due to a COVID-related hardship until Jan. 31, 2021, but still hold them responsible for paying past due rents to landlords. It also provides additional legal and financial protections for tenants, provides statewide consistency on local ordinances, and protects small landlords by extending the Homeowners’ Bill of Rights’ anti-foreclosure protections. Senator Caballero characterized the new agreement as critical for California’s working families.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the economy and hurt families all over the state who are not working and struggling to pay their bills,” Caballero said. “The spread of the virus continues and with no real end in sight, this proposal is critical to ensure that no family is evicted because they can’t afford to pay. This bill ensures that tenants work with their landlords cooperatively. This is a balanced approach and will serve as a bridge into the New Year.”

Senators Anna Caballero and Steven Bradford worked diligently with Assembly colleagues David Chiu and Monique Limon, and with the support of Assembly Speaker Rendon, Gov.Gavin Newsom, and Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins delivered the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act to meet the legislature’s commitment to California’s tenants and landlords.