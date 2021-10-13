Let’s Green CA! to host electric vehicle display event

Event to take place Oct. 16 in the parking lot of the San Benito Health Foundation.

Information provided by Let’s Green CA!

Let’s Green CA! announced that in partnership with the San Benito Health Foundation will host a free Electric Vehicle Display Show to raise awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars. The event will be held on Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Benito Health Foundation located on 351 Felice Drive in Hollister.

At this free event attendees will have the opportunity to speak with local electric vehicle owners and experts about the latest affordable, powerful, quiet and low-maintenance electric vehicles.

Event highlights include:

Electric Vehicle display of up to 10 EVs with owners / dealers on hand to share their driving experiences and answer questions on charging, range, maintenance, and vehicle prices.

Special Kids Fun Zone with art — kids who participate may receive a free bike helmet or bike light (while supplies last).

Learn about rebates, incentives, lease options, used electric vehicle sales and how to get free EV Purchase Guidance Assistance through EVs for Everyone.

Exhibitors: Gilroy Chevrolet; South County Hyundai; Cardinale Volkswagen of Salinas, Gilroy Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram; Nissan of Gilroy

Organizations (invited): Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), Monterey Bay Air Resource District, Digital Nest, City of Hollister, San Benito County Water District

For more information visit: mbeva.org

Event sponsors: Electrify America, Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), Monterey Bay Air Resource District (MBARD), Ecology Action, Regeneración-Pajaro Valley Climate Action, and Let’s Green CA.