Library offers curbside pick-up and distance printing

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Free Library.

The San Benito County Free Library is excited to bring to residents Books-To-Go, a curbside pick-up service at the front of the library. Since its launch on June 2, library customers have placed holds for and received several hundred books and other library materials.

Using Books-to-Go curbside pick-up is easy: simply place a hold using the San Benito County Free Library’s online catalog (http://catalog.sbcfl.org) or call the library at (831) 636-4107 for help in selecting materials between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Library staff will prepare the materials and then call you when they are ready for pick-up. Pick-up hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. When you get to the library, use the text service and send a message to (831) 613-8010 or call the library staff to alert them that you have arrived and your items will be brought out to the designated area for contactless pick-up. Delivery to your car can be arranged if needed due to special circumstances. You are also welcomed to return items to the library bookdrop.

Another new service, distance printing, began on June 16. Library customers can send print jobs to the library using their phone, tablet, laptop, desktop or email and pick them up using the curbside service Tuesday through Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Detailed instructions can be found on our website at http://sbcfl.org/wireless-printing/ and are also posted at the front of the library. Anyone needing help with the instructions can call (831) 636-4107 and a staff member will assist you.

“We have received many favorable comments regarding the Library’s curbside pickup service,” said librarian Nora Conte, “but our greatest reward is to see the happy faces of our customers being able to again borrow books for themselves and family members. We are happy to provide this service to the community. You are our customers and we are here to serve you in a safe and effective way.”