Library offers free online tutoring

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Free Library.
Do you or your child need help from a tutor? The San Benito County Free Library provides free online tutors through the program BrainFuse HelpNow.
BrainFuse has tutors for K-12, college, citizenship tests, high school proficiency tests, Microsoft Office, and even resume and cover letter help. BrainFuse is available on the computer and as an app. All you need is a library card and you’ll have access to live online tutors Monday to Saturday from 3-9 p.m. To access BrainFuse, visit http://main.san-benito.ca.brainfuse.com/authenticate.asp.
If you have any questions about this resource, please stop the library by or call at (831) 636-4107.