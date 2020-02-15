Library offers free online tutoring

BrainFuse has tutors for K-12, college, citizenship tests, high school proficiency tests, Microsoft Office, and even resume and cover letter help.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Free Library.

Do you or your child need help from a tutor? The San Benito County Free Library provides free online tutors through the program BrainFuse HelpNow.

BrainFuse has tutors for K-12, college, citizenship tests, high school proficiency tests, Microsoft Office, and even resume and cover letter help. BrainFuse is available on the computer and as an app. All you need is a library card and you’ll have access to live online tutors Monday to Saturday from 3-9 p.m. To access BrainFuse, visit http://main.san-benito.ca.brainfuse.com/authenticate.asp.

If you have any questions about this resource, please stop the library by or call at (831) 636-4107.