Lighting alert issued for parts of San Benito County

Erratic winds and any cloud-to-ground lighting strikes have the potential of starting new wildfires.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning alert for dry lighting starting from 11 a.m. on July 18 to 5 p.m. on July 19. The warning is for the higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 518, which includes mountains of San Benito County such as Pinnacles National Park and interior Monterey County. The warning also affects Fire Weather Zone 517- the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

According to the alert, erratic winds are possible with storms and given the dry fuels over the the higher elevations, any cloud-to-ground lighting strikes have the potential of starting new wildfires.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly,” the warning states. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

