Local agencies to hold housing element workshop

Monterey Bay Economic Partnership announced it will hold a workshop on the 6th cycle Housing element process Sept. 29 from 6-7 p.m. It said the San Benito County Housing Element Workshop is in collaboration with the city of Hollister, County of San Benito, City of San Juan Bautista, the Community Foundation for San Benito County and the Council of San Benito County Governments (COG).

The workshop will take place at the Community Foundation Epicenter located on 440 San Benito Street in Hollister.

It added that San Benito County is preparing to begin their efforts to prepare their 6th Cycle Housing Elements.

“Updated every eight years, the Housing Element is a critical component in community development planning,” the release said. “The Housing Element process allows cities and counties to create an approach to housing that is specific to the needs of their communities. As the needs of populations fluctuate, Housing Elements create a roadmap to ensure that a supply of quality, affordable housing is available throughout the region.”

“I strongly encourage residents to take part in this process. The Housing Element is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to engage on housing accessibility, preservation, and development to meet local jurisdictions’ community development goals,” says Alyssa Kroeger, MBEP Director of Strategic Initiatives – Housing & Broadband. “Our counties and cities need help to better understand ways that local plans can incorporate Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) requirements, identify suitable housing sites, and result in sustainable communities for residents of all income levels.”

Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. It was founded in 2015 and its mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.