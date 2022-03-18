Local agencies to host election event

The event intends to educate the community on the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) in California.

Information provided by San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced will be hosting an event to celebrate and educate the community on the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) in California. The VCA Celebration event, hosted in partnership with the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and the San Benito County Elections Department, will be held on April 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building patio.

The release said this community event will showcase how the Voter’s Choice Act modernizes elections in California by allowing counties to conduct elections under a model which provides greater flexibility and convenience for voters.

This election model allows voters to choose how, when, and where to cast their ballot by:

1. Mailing every registered voter a ballot

2. Expanding in-person early voting

3. Allowing voters to cast a ballot at any Vote Center within their county

“San Benito County is just one of the many participating counties throughout the state of California striving to expand voting opportunities and innovate the elections process,” the release said.

Ways to vote: vote-by-mail, use a dropbox, or go to a Vote Center, which ever is most convenient to the voter.

When to vote: instead of just one day to vote, voters can vote in person during an 11-day period, including weekends, ending on Election Day.

Where to vote: voters can vote in person at any Vote Center in San Benito County.

“The VCA ensures everyone gets the support they need,” the release said. “Vote Center staff will be available to help facilitate a great voting experience, including providing assistance in multiple languages and helping voters with disabilities.”

The VCA Kick-Off Celebration will feature food, music, raffles, face painting, family activities and a voting registration booth. Community partners will also be present with resources, information and activities for the whole family. Residents of all ages are encouraged to attend.

This event will be organized by the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce & Foundation and funded by the San Benito County Elections Department.

For more information, please visit www.sbcvote.us or contact the SBC Elections Department at 831-636-4016.