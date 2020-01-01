Local Artists are Encouraged to Apply for the Open Studios Art Tour 2020

Applications are now open for the Arts Council's Open Studios Art Tour that will take place this coming April.

Article submitted by the San Benito County Arts Council.

The San Benito County Arts Council is now accepting applications from artists in all media for the annual Open Studios Art Tour, April 18 and April 19. Open Studios is an annual self-guided tour of artists’ studios throughout San Benito County. The weekend art tour is preceded by a Preview Exhibition at the ARTspace ANNEX at 217 Fifth St. in downtown Hollister and celebrated with an opening reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, March 20.

The tour features local artists and artisans with works in painting, photography, pottery & ceramics, stained-glass, jewelry and more and is a great way for locals and out of town visitors to meet the artists, view and purchase original works of art and learn more about the processes of art-making. The event is also a great social, professional and networking opportunity for local artists.

Artists based in San Benito County are encouraged to submit an online application here. More information can be found on the Arts Council’s website here. Follow them on Facebook for the most current updates and event details.

All applications are due by 5 pm, Friday, Jan. 24. For other questions or a hard copy application, please contact the Arts Council at info@sanbenitoarts.org or call at 636-2787.