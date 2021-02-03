Local COVID-19 testing availability reminder

Walk-in testing open at the Veterans Memorial Building Sundays through Thursdays from 1-3 p.m.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

On Feb. 3, San Benito County issued a reminder about local COVID-19 testing availability. Walk-in testing is now available at the Optumserve site located in the Veterans Memorial Building.

Optumserve Test Site:

Residents can get tested for no-cost for COVID-19 at the Veterans Memorial Building, located at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister. Hours for testing will be Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are available by calling (888) 634-1123 or going online at https://lhi.care/ covidtesting. There will be no medical assessments done at the testing site.

Please call your medical provider if you feel unwell or think you have symptoms of illness.

OptumServe is accepting walk-ins from 1-3 p.m., Sunday through Thursday until further notice and while supplies last.

Hazel Hawkins Hospital ER COVID-19 Test Site:

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital offers drive through testing at their ER Triage Tent located at 911 Sunset Drive in Hollister. Testing is by appointment only. This location will perform testing for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and/or have had an exposure to someone with COVID-19.

If symptoms or condition warrant further evaluation, you will be brought into the ER for consultation and/or treatment by an ER physician.

To make an appointment call (831) 635-1453. Individuals will be registered prior to their appointment and will need to provide their insurance card and valid identification at the time of check in.

If you have health insurance, your health plan is required to pay for approved COVID-19 tests, according to the state of California. By providing your insurance information, this allows reimbursement for the cost of the test from your insurance company. However, insurance companies cannot in-turn bill individuals or charge any co-payments for COVID-19 tests. In addition, the hospital will not “balance bill” you for any costs your insurance did not cover. The test itself is no cost to you.

However, if you require further evaluation or receive care in the Emergency Department, your insurance will be billed accordingly, and a co-pay or deductible may apply.