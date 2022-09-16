Local Democratic Party announces endorsements for November election

Races include Congress, Assembly, Hollister, San Juan Bautista and local measures.

Information provided by the San Benito County Democratic Party

The San Benito County Democratic Party announced the following endorsements for the November election:

Congress District 18th: Zoe Lofgren

Assembly District 29th: Robert Rivas

San Benito County Board of Supervisors: Betsy Dirks

Hollister Mayor: Mia Casey

Hollister City Council District 2: Hani Mayzouni

Hollister City Council District 3: Dolores Morales

San Juan Bautista City Council (three at-large seats): Steve Harris, E.J. Sabathia and Jose Aranda.

The release said led by Lofgren and Rivas, local Democrats presents a strong and diverse list of candidates for state, county, Hollister, and San Juan Bautista offices.

“I am immensely proud of our slate,” said Leslie Austin, chair of the county Democratic Central Committee. “These candidates embody the Democratic Party ideals of promoting quality schools, women’s rights, affordable housing, fixing our roads, and bringing good paying jobs here to reduce the need to commute out of county.”

The release also included the following endorsements on measures:

No on Measure Q

No on Measure R

No on Measure S

No on Measure P

“In-county Democrats recommended voting NO on Measure Q and its attempt to thwart commercial development for the next 27 years, the job-killing Measure R.”