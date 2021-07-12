Local Democrats advise Governor on Supervisor seat

County Central Committee to interview candidates and make a recommendation to Gov. Newsom.

Information provided by the San Benito County Democratic Central Committee

San Benito County Democrats will be making a recommendation to Gov. Gavin Newsom on filling the vacant District 1 County Supervisor seat. Democrats interested in earning the recommendation are encouraged to contact the leader of local Democrats on or before July 21, 2021.

“As the official representative of the party in San Benito County, we believe we are well-positioned to advise Gov. Newsom on which candidate would best fight for the values of the Democratic party,” said Leslie Austin, chair of the San Benito County Democratic Central Committee.

The SBCDCC is the official party organization. In addition to grass-roots organizing, the local party raised funds and purchased campaign materials for its endorsed candidates in the 2020 campaign cycle. Several of its endorsed candidates were elected to seats on county, city, and school boards.

Austin said she expects candidate interviews to be held over the next month with a decision to be made at the Central Committee meeting on Aug. 5. Interested Democrats should call Austin at 831-726-6242.