Local Elks Club donates nearly $100K

Contributions include money for youth and veterans programs.

Mexican American Committee of Education (MACE) used the Elks Lodge as a venue for its Cinco De Mayo fundraising event in 2019. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by Hollister Elks’ Club

The local Hollister Elks’ Club (No. 1436) recently submitted its yearly charitable giving report to the national Elks headquarters showing a grand total of $93,755.00. This is an impressive contribution from a club known as a fraternal and social organization. The local Elks has a membership of over 400 people.

The breakdown of contributions includes $2,650 given to local youth programs, $17,330 for those with disabilities and/or in special need, $500 for patriotic programs, $8,500 for veteran service programs, $59,775 for community service programs (including health fair/blood banks), $4,500 to the Elks National Foundation (supportive of various charitable needs) and $500 towards misc. community needs.