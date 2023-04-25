Local Elks Club donates nearly $100K

Information provided by Hollister Elks’ Club
The local Hollister Elks’ Club (No. 1436) recently submitted its yearly charitable giving report to the national Elks headquarters showing a grand total of $93,755.00. This is an impressive contribution from a club known as a fraternal and social organization. The local Elks has a membership of over 400 people.
The breakdown of contributions includes $2,650 given to local youth programs, $17,330 for those with disabilities and/or in special need, $500 for patriotic programs, $8,500 for veteran service programs, $59,775 for community service programs (including health fair/blood banks), $4,500 to the Elks National Foundation (supportive of various charitable needs) and $500 towards misc. community needs.
Hollister Elks lodge is located adjacent to the Hollister Airport at 351 Astro Dr. and has been in local operation for just over 100 years. Its facilities are often rented and used for functions by local organizations and families for private events. The lodge also has an RV site with space for 12 rigs, available to Elk members from throughout the United States. Members enjoy weekly meals at the lodge, plus occasional special meal nights throughout the year.