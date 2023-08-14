Information provided by Bette Grace

Along with 10,000 Girl Scouts from around the world, local Girl Scout troop 23404 attended the National Girl Scout Convention in Orlando, Florida.

The girls participated in opening ceremonies and were entertained by numerous female Disney on Broadway stars. They also participated in the National Bridging Ceremony which signifies advancement to the next level of Girl Scouts, enjoyed the exhibition hall and attended an education day at Epcot.

Along with a Girl Scouts activities, the girls took time out to attend the Disney Parks.