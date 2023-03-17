Local law enforcement officer graduates from FBI National Academy

Commander Tomas Corral was one two hundred and forty-seven law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office

San Benito County Sheriff Eric S. Taylor announced that Commander Tomas Corral has graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on March 16, 2023.

Commander Corral is the third administrator in office history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced

communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals

within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 285th session consisted of two hundred and forty-seven law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

“I am extremely proud of Commander Corral and his accomplishment. I am equally excited to re-start this tradition that began with Sheriff Curtis J. Hill in 1989. This will now be part of our office culture and

expectations,” said Sheriff Taylor

Tomas Corral is the Commander of our Community and Support Services Bureau. Commander Corral was a Police Officer at the Hollister Police Department and a Police Officer and Police Corporal at the Watsonville Police Department prior to becoming an investigator for the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office. While there, Commander Corral was assigned to an auto theft task force called SCARE and was involved in complex investigations of trans-national criminal organizations and gangs. His father was one of the last police officers in the San Juan Bautista Police Department. Commander Corral is a Hollister native and former Hollister Haybaler.