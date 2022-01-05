Local LULAC Council to implement program to prepare Latinos for high-tech careers

The program runs from February 2022 through August 2023.

David Gonzalez (middle) joins other graduates in applauding during the 2020 LULAC graduation ceremony. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by San Benito County LULAC Council 2890

San Benito County League of United Latin America Citizens (LULAC) Council #2890 announced it was chosen as one of the 2021 LULAC institute & Google Career Certification program awardees to implement a program to prepare Latinos for careers in high tech. The program, developed by LULAC Institute and Google, aims to empower participants with job skills, confidence, and improved abilities toward entering the lucrative high-tech job market.

The program runs from February 2022 through August 2023.

The release said the program will help participants obtain jobs with increased wages and benefits as they will be trained in IT support, networking, and industry standards. Additionally, it said participants will have access to workshops, professional development, and technical support, providing them with a better understanding on the importance of pursuing continued education and career skill enhancement.

“LULAC Institute and Google partnered with Coursera to develop a robust and impactful program for participants to increase their exposure in High-Tech through online learning, interactive activities, keynote speakers, and career fairs,” according to the release.

Highlights of the program include:

Creating a path to in-demand jobs

No experience necessary to apply

Learn at your own pace

Stand out to employers with career development coaching

The release added that through this initiative, LULAC Councils and partner organizations work in their local communities to support efforts to increase the Latino workforce in the high-tech industry.

“The future of Latinos in high-tech starts with partnerships like the one with Google and Coursera. As an underrepresented workforce Latinos make up only 3% of this billion-dollar industry. Together, SBC LULAC Council #2890, LULAC Institute, and Google hope to eliminate this disparity. Offering a successful program to open doors, provide valuable skill-sets, and improve lives,” said SBC LULAC Council #2890 President Richard Perez Sr.

LULAC Council #2890 also announced it will be celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022 by highlighting achievements, especially in education.

For additional information residents may contact Richard Perez Sr. at [email protected] or (831) 665-2685

About LULAC The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is the nation’s largest and oldest civil rights volunteer-based organization that empowers Latino Americans while building stronger Latino communities. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with 1,000 councils around the United States and Puerto Rico, LULAC’s programs, services and advocacy address the most important issues for Latinos, meeting critical needs of today and the future. For more information, visit lulac.org.