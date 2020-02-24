New brand works to reflect Golden Eagle Mortgage Group's commitment to their customers and community.

Information provided by Golden Eagle Mortgage Group and Schipper Design.

After 21 years, Golden Eagle Mortgage Group, a mortgage banker located in Hollister and Morgan Hill, released its updated brand identity including a new logo.

“We are thrilled with our new logo, it took time and thoughtfulness to clearly identify a look that reflected our values, work ethic, and mission, but we believe it is a logo that represents what we stand for. We have a high standard for the quality of our work and the skillsets of our mortgage consultants,” said Hollister Branch Manager Ashley Castrillon.

According to a recent release, the design goal was to establish alignment between Golden Eagle’s dedication to a seamless mortgage experience, and a logo that embraces the team’s fun-loving identity—highlighting the modern and sophisticated company it has become. Schipper Design, a local branding company, worked to establish a look that appeared clean, smart, modern and connected to Golden Eagle’s roots in the community.