Information provided by Golden Eagle Mortgage Group and Schipper Design.
After 21 years, Golden Eagle Mortgage Group, a mortgage banker located in Hollister and Morgan Hill, released its updated brand identity including a new logo.
“We are thrilled with our new logo, it took time and thoughtfulness to clearly identify a look that reflected our values, work ethic, and mission, but we believe it is a logo that represents what we stand for. We have a high standard for the quality of our work and the skillsets of our mortgage consultants,” said Hollister Branch Manager Ashley Castrillon.
According to a recent release, the design goal was to establish alignment between Golden Eagle’s dedication to a seamless mortgage experience, and a logo that embraces the team’s fun-loving identity—highlighting the modern and sophisticated company it has become. Schipper Design, a local branding company, worked to establish a look that appeared clean, smart, modern and connected to Golden Eagle’s roots in the community.