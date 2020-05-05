Local news providers enjoy serving but need support

BenitoLink joins in on Giving Tuesday with $2,000 match. Oh! Now the match is up to $2,500!

Just before COVID-19 came into our lives, BenitoLink team members met for a strategy session. Left to right: John Chadwell, Kaitlyn Fontaine, Robert Eliason, retreat coach Kathleen Sheridan, Carmel de Bertaut and intern Erika Piña on the far right. Photo by Leslie David.

It’s Giving Tuesday, and BenitoLink is excited about getting the ball rolling on this national day of giving. Local news needs its community behind it, so we were greatly encouraged to hear that two generous San Benito residents offered $1,000 each for our donors to match.

BenitoLink board members then stepped things up this morning for our first springtime fund drive with an additional $500, bringing our matching funds to $2,500.

Over the next three days, we’re going for the goal of $5,000 for a short and sweet fundraising drive. That’s what it takes to keep the news coming your way. We hope this match will encourage community members like you to support BenitoLink, San Benito County’s nonprofit news site.

Since mid-March, our reporters have been out in the field and working to serve the community by providing essential information.

Journalism is a passion for us, so we love keeping the community up to date; but as San Benito’s local news provider, we are using our resources heavily during this pandemic.

Noe Magaña, John Chadwell, Patty Lopez Day, Robert Eliason, Becky Bonner, Frank Perez, Carmel de Bertaut, Kaitlyn Fontaine and Matt Koller are just a few of the reporters bringing you genuine, local reporting. Staff members Nicholas Preciado, Leslie David and Raul Céja focus on content management, development and marketing. Francisco Romero came in as an intern but is now our site manager and bookkeeper Liz Smith rolls with the punches in this fast growing news operation. Such a great team.

Our current interns Erika Piña and Cindy Barajas have been affected by the limitations imposed by COVID-19 too, but even with social distancing, they are behind the scenes involved in weekly reports, data, research, sales, and marketing. Soon intern Kurt Higa will be joining us in computer design, thanks to local donor support, sponsors AT&T Monterey Peninsula Foundation, Taylor Farms and United Way, and grants from Emma Bowen Foundation, the Institute for Nonprofit News and the Knight Foundation.

COVID-19 has given summer a shaky start, so we have tightened our budget like other small businesses and nonprofits in San Benito County. We are still sticking to our commitment to these young adults who will gain professional skills while being on the BenitoLink team.

We need your help so we can continue this outstanding youth program and report more on local government, education, housing, transportation, and health, instead of cutting back on the great local coverage the community deserves. Please take on this challenge of a $2,500 match and help us reach our goal of $5,000 over the next three days by donating to BenitoLink.