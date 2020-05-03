Local real estate group gives back

Intero of Hollister provides relief funding for community nonprofits.

As a team the agents at Hollister Intero support nonprofits by contributing to grants and voting what to fund.

As regional community foundations collect funds for nonprofits affected by the coronavirus, a Hollister real estate group is contributing to the cause.

On April 23, The Intero Foundation presented a $10,000 check to the Community Foundation for San Benito County at a Zoom meeting. Intero has contributed $50,000 total to other relief funds in Monterey and the Bay Area.

“We are thrilled to be part of the effort,” said Stephanie Hicks, Intero Foundation president.

Through its COVID-19 relief fund, the community foundation has given grants to nonprofits including First 5 San Benito, Meals on Wheels and Chamberlain’s Youth Services.

“This is really going to help the most vulnerable in our community,” said Gary Byrne, foundation president and CEO. “The Intero grant of $10,000 is extremely generous and very much appreciated.”

Hicks said the Intero Foundation will award $240,000 in grants this year to help support youth and the elderly in the communities they serve.

“We have made nearly $100,000 in grant support for San Benito County alone in the past three years for nonprofits such as CASA San Benito, Jacob’s Heart, United Way for San Benito County, Chamberlain’s and 12 Days of Giving,” she said.

Some of this year’s grant funding will go to United Way to help with their Stuff the Bus project, which aims to send kids to school with a free backpack full of supplies.

“This is really great for United Way and the kids,” said Executive Director Vicki Fortino, adding that they expect an increase in the number of students taking part in Stuff the Bus this year. She said they don’t know if their usual donors will be able to help this year because of the virus’s effect on the economy. “This is a great relief,” she said of the Intero grant.

Money for Intero grants comes from the agents who work for the company. On a local level, all Hollister branch agents vote annually on which charities and causes to fund. Hicks said they do it because “we care about our communities and we want to make a difference.”

