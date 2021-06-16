Features

Local rural school holds end-of year ceremony for six students

They had been receiving in-person instruction since January.
Jefferson School students. Back row; Jake Volmer, Kathy Miramontes. Middle row: Daniel Miramontes, Justin delgado and Atticus Ortez-Salas. Front; Kassandra Mirmontes. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut.
8th Grade graduate Jake Volmer. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut.
Kindergarten graduate Kassandra Miramontes. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut.
Teacher, Principal, Superintendent Elizabeth Volmer and Kassandra Miramontes. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut.
Jake Volmer talks about his time at Jefferson and looking forward to attending SBHS. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut.
Jefferson School’s six students bade farewell to the school year during its end-of-year ceremony. The one-classroom school is just south of Pinnacles National Park on Old Hernandez Road.

Teacher, Principal and Superintendent Elizabeth Volmer said she was very proud of her students who through a year disturbed by COVID-19 had maintained high grades in both English and mathematics. 

She said they had given it their all and along with regular studies had taken on an abstract photography project with local photographer (and BenitoLink reporter) Kirti Bassendine. 

The program was funded by the Community Foundation for San Benito County and photos will be shown later this year at a summer fair. 

Volmer’s son, Jake, who graduated 8th grade, said he feels excited about attending San Benito High School in the fall where he plans to expand on his YouTube video making and perhaps follow a path in film. He plans to go to college in Florida.  

In an address to students, their immediate families and the audience of extended families, members of San Benito County Office of Education and others, School Board President David Reikowski said the students had gone through the “most historically challenging time to be a student in school,” and was proud they had done so well. He also took the time to thank Volmer, saying she is “the most dedicated teacher I have ever seen come through Jefferson.” 

In speaking to BenitoLink after the ceremony, Volmer said of the students’ success that they were all lucky to have had internet access and computers at home as the school year started remotely, then shifted to hybrid instruction until January when they returned full-time to the classroom. 

Each student took the lectern to speak about their family and what the school means to them. Volmer, like any teacher, became emotional as she talked about her students and all they have accomplished. 

 

Carmel de Bertaut

Carmel has a BA in Natural Sciences/Biodiversity Stewardship from San Jose State University and an AA in Communications Studies from West Valley Community College. She reports on science and the environment, arts and human interest pieces. Carmel has worked in the ecological and communication fields and is an avid creative writer and hiker. She has been reporting for BenitoLink since May, 2018 and covers Science and the Environment and Arts and Culture.