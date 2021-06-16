Local rural school holds end-of year ceremony for six students

They had been receiving in-person instruction since January.

Jake Volmer talks about his time at Jefferson and looking forward to attending SBHS. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut.

Jefferson School’s six students bade farewell to the school year during its end-of-year ceremony. The one-classroom school is just south of Pinnacles National Park on Old Hernandez Road.

Teacher, Principal and Superintendent Elizabeth Volmer said she was very proud of her students who through a year disturbed by COVID-19 had maintained high grades in both English and mathematics.

She said they had given it their all and along with regular studies had taken on an abstract photography project with local photographer (and BenitoLink reporter) Kirti Bassendine.

The program was funded by the Community Foundation for San Benito County and photos will be shown later this year at a summer fair.

Volmer’s son, Jake, who graduated 8th grade, said he feels excited about attending San Benito High School in the fall where he plans to expand on his YouTube video making and perhaps follow a path in film. He plans to go to college in Florida.

In an address to students, their immediate families and the audience of extended families, members of San Benito County Office of Education and others, School Board President David Reikowski said the students had gone through the “most historically challenging time to be a student in school,” and was proud they had done so well. He also took the time to thank Volmer, saying she is “the most dedicated teacher I have ever seen come through Jefferson.”

In speaking to BenitoLink after the ceremony, Volmer said of the students’ success that they were all lucky to have had internet access and computers at home as the school year started remotely, then shifted to hybrid instruction until January when they returned full-time to the classroom.

Each student took the lectern to speak about their family and what the school means to them. Volmer, like any teacher, became emotional as she talked about her students and all they have accomplished.

