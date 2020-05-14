Local teen singer advances on TV talent show

SBHS junior Yvette Fragozo reaches the quarterfinals of "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento."

This article was contributed by San Benito High School.

San Benito High School junior Yvette Fragozo has made it to the quarterfinals of the television show “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” on Estrella TV. After participating in a casting call in Burbank on Jan. 5, she was chosen to film a singing audition on Feb. 5, after which the judges decided she should advance to the quarterfinals of the televised talent show. The winner receives a first place prize of $100,000.

The next stage of the competition is on hold during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place, but will resume at some point. In the meantime, the show recently released a 45-second clip of Yvette’s performance on Facebook and Instagram.

“My parents encouraged me, but I honestly did not think I would make it through,” said Fragozo, current president of the SBHS Choir Council who has been singing since the age of four.

She said it was “incredible” to see the reaction of the judges to her performance of the song “Pelea de Gallos.”

“I’ve looked up to them for so long, and I’ve been watching the show since I was seven years old,” said Fragozo, who will serve as secretary of the senior class at SBHS next year. “I’ve been constantly practicing ever since, with all the advice they gave me.”

Fragozo said she started learning to play the violin while performing mariachi at age 10, and she joined a church choir in middle school. She sings with a mariachi group on weekends and has performed at the Hollister Farmers’ Market and at community events throughout the Bay Area.

“I’ve never done anything to this scale, though!” Fragozo said.

Asked about her professional aspirations, the 4.3 grade point average student said, “when I was younger I wanted to be a professional singer, but now I want to be an immigration lawyer.”