Local transportation agency is soliciting comments on transit needs

Residents can participate through a survey, a public hearing, mail and e-mail. Deadline to submit comments is Feb. 22.

Information provided by the Council of San Benito County Governments

The Council of San Benito County Governments (COG), the regional transportation agency, announced it is seeking community input on transit needs.

According to a recent press release, COG works with the public every year to identify any transit (bus) needs that are not currently being met by County Express or Specialized Transportation (Jovenes de Antaño). It’s accepting Unmet Transit Needs requests through Feb. 22, 2022.

One way to participate is filling out the Unmet Transit Needs Community Survey here. La encuesta esta disponible en Español aqui.

In addition to the survey, A public hearing will be held to provide the public the opportunity to identify any transit needs that are not currently being met by the local bus services of County Express and Specialized Services- a service provided by Jovenes de Antaño. The hearing will be held on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. via Zoom (Webinar ID 894-8995-0483). The meeting details can be found here. Spanish interpretation will be available at the hearing.

Residents may also submit your comments in writing by Feb. 22, 2022, to: Council of Governments, Attn: Unmet Transit Needs, 330 Tres Pinos Road, Suite C7, Hollister, CA 95023 or by email at [email protected]

Residents with questions may contact Veronica Lezama at [email protected] or at 831.637.7665, Ext. 206.